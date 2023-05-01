BQPrimeBusiness NewsCommercial LPG Price Cut By Rs 171.5/Kg
Commercial LPG Price Cut By Rs 171.5/Kg

Commercial LPG prices on Monday were cut by Rs 171.5 per kg in line with softening international trend.

01 May 2023, 12:19 PM IST
BQPrime
An employee carries a Hindustan Petroleum Corp. liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)
An employee carries a Hindustan Petroleum Corp. liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)
A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs Rs 1,856.5 in Delhi, according to state-owned oil companies.

This is the second straight reduction in rates.

Prices were cut by Rs 91.5 per 19-kg cylinder on April 1.

