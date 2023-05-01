Commercial LPG Price Cut By Rs 171.5/Kg

An employee carries a Hindustan Petroleum Corp. liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)
Commercial LPG prices on Monday were cut by Rs 171.5 per kg in line with softening international trend.A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs Rs 1,856.5 in Delhi, according to state-owned oil companies.This is the second straight reduction in rates.Prices were cut by Rs 91.5 per 19-kg cylinder on April 1.
