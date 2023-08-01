ADVERTISEMENT
Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Slashed In Metro Cities
The price for a 19 kg cylinder in Mumbai has been slashed from Rs 1,733.50 to Rs 1,640.50.
The commercial LPG price was cut by Rs 100 per cylinder on Tuesday. A 19 kg cylinder now costs Rs 1,680 in Delhi.The price for a 19 kg cylinder in Mumbai has been slashed from Rs 1,733.50 to Rs 1,640.50. While in Kolkata and Chennai, the prices are being reduced to Rs 1,802.50 and Rs 1,852.50, respectively.
