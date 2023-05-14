Commerce Minister Reviewing Existing Guidelines For Elections Of EPCs, FIEO

The commerce ministry has decided to review the eligibility criteria for the election of office bearers of export promotion councils and the apex exporters body FIEO to make them more inclusive and representative.

According to an office memorandum, a three-member panel has been constituted to review the existing guidelines and make suitable recommendations about the representation of different stakeholders in the managing committee and other posts.

The panel is likely to take about two months to complete the exercise and submit its recommendations.

The memorandum said that till amendment of the existing guidelines on the basis of the recommendations of the committee, EPCs and the Federation of Indian Export Organisations may put on hold all the elections that are in process, including those where no results have been declared with immediate effect.

FIEO had already elected a vice president in March. The election for the post of president was due this year.

Different export promotion councils include EEPC India, the Export Promotion Council for EOUs and SEZs, Project EPC, the Basic Chemicals, Cosmetics, and Dyes Export Promotion Council, the Chemicals and Allied Products Export Promotion Council, the Council for Leather Exports, the Sports Goods Export Promotion Council, and the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council.

The other councils include the Shellac Export Promotion Council, the Cashew Export Promotion Council of India, the Plastics Export Promotion Council, the Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council, the Indian Oil Seeds and Produce Export Promotion Council, and the Services EPC.

FIEO was set up in 1965 as an apex body for export promotion in the country. It has been designated as the registering authority for status-holder exporting firms and other exporters dealing in multi-products.

It also issues a Certificate of Origin, which is required by many countries as proof of the origin of the goods.

Commenting on the exercise, former FIEO President SC Ralhan said the changes should be implemented prospectively.

"There should not be any major change in the existing guidelines," he said.