The Golden Age of Cocaine Is Happening Right Now

While cocaine is still reaching traditional markets in the US, it is deluging Europe, where seizures have tripled in just five years, according to EU figures. In Africa, cocaine seizures increased 10-fold from 2015 to 2019, while the amount captured in Asia increased almost 15-fold over the same period, according to data collected by the UN. Greater volumes of the drug are being seized at ports in Turkey and Eastern Europe as traffickers open new routes. It is also advancing into places where it wasn’t as common just a few years ago, such as Argentina and Croatia.