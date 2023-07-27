Colgate Q1 Results Review: Brokerages Raise Target Prices After All-Round Beat
Some analysts, however, cautioned that the company will need more aggression to revive growth in the medium term.
Brokerages have raised the target price and the earnings-per-share estimates of Colgate Palmolive India Ltd. after the toothpaste maker posted better-than-estimated first-quarter results.
Some analysts, however, cautioned that the company would need more aggression to revive growth in the medium term.
Colgate Palmolive delivered all-round beat in the June quarter performance under the new Chief Executive Officer Prabha Narasimhan. Margin recovery was the highlight, with gross margin near pre-inflation level. Despite step-up in advertising and promotion, the company's Ebitda margin expanded reflecting strong pricing power.
Domestic sales grew at 12.3% over the previous year, with toothpaste delivering high double-digit growth. After many quarters of disappointing volume growth, Colgate is estimated to have reported a volume growth of 5-7%, analysts say.
Colgate Palmolive Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue grew 11% to Rs 1,323.7 crore versus Rs 1,196.8 crore, as against a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1,266.7 crore.
Ebitda rose 28% to Rs 418.1 crore versus Rs 325.7 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 367.3 crore.
Margin expanded to 31.6% as against 27.2%. Analysts had forecast it at 29%.
Cost of materials consumed rose 2.73% to Rs 365.6 crore.
Total expenses increased 4% to Rs 950.4 crore.
The management indicated that the company is seeing early signs of recovery in rural market and remains optimistic of continued demand improvement going forward.
Shares of Colgate Palmolive India rose 6.18% to Rs 2,000 apiece compared to 0.16% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:56 a.m. The stock rose as much as 6.17% to hit an all-time high at Rs 2,009.9 apiece intraday on Thursday.
It has risen nearly 7.11% year-to-date. Total traded volume stood at 16.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 84, implying that the stock may be over bought.
Of the 35 analysts tracking the company, nine maintain a buy rating on the stock, 16 recommend a 'hold' and ten suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data. The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential downside of 9.8%.
Here's What Brokerages Say About Colgate Q1 Results
Jefferies
Retains 'buy' rating and raises target price to Rs 2,180 versus Rs 1,850 earlier, implying a potential upside of 15%.
With gross margin now back to pre-inflation levels, FY24 should be a year of strong margin recovery and hence, Ebitda growth. The brokerage has forecast 19% year-on-year growth now.
Colgate offers good earning visibility in the near-term though it would like to see aggression on growth in the medium term.
It increased FY24/25 earnings-per-share estimates by 7–8%.
Underlying volumes are estimated to have grown in mid-single digits, which is still the highest in the last two years.
Kotak Institutional Equities
Maintains 'add' rating with a revised target price Rs 1,985 versus Rs 1,725, implying a potential upside of 5.4%.
Colgate's domestic volume growth is estimated at 6-7%.
Raises FY24-26E EPS by 6-7%, as the company increased revenues by about 2% and margins by about 135 basis points.
The new CEO has expressed an intent to prioritise growth over margins. However, the recent price hikes in an easing input cost environment indicate Colgate's intent to defend margins.
Even as the oral care category growth seems to be reviving, it is fundamentally a 6-8% value growth category, and hence further re-rating of Colgate calls for share gain, premiumisation-led higher growth and/or progress in the personal care portfolio.
Nuvama Institutional Equities
Maintains 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 2,300 versus Rs 2,200 earlier, implying a potential upside of 22%.
Factoring in strong results, the brokerage has upgraded its FY24E and FY25E EPS by 4.1% and 4.4%, respectively.
Ramping up ad spending is a step in the right direction by the new managing director.
The brokerage expects volume growth to be 5–6% year-on-year in Q1, compared with muted volumes in most quarters of FY23.
In India, 55% rural households do not brush daily and 80% of urban brushes only once. This implies that Colgate has huge room to grow given that it is India's most-preferred oral-care brand and most-penetrated FMCG brand as well.
All three listed players Colgate, Dabur India Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. are doing well in oral care. In Q1, HUL saw high double-digit growth, led by Close Up.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Reiterates 'neutral' rating with a target price of Rs 1,830, implying a potential downside of 3%.
Increases EPS estimates for FY24E and FY25E by 1.5–2.0%.
The sales, Ebitda and profit-after-tax compound annual growth rate for the 10-year period ending FY23 stood at 5.1%, 8.8% and 7.7% respectively. Despite this, the overall growth seems stagnant.
The management's focus on volume-led sales growth will limit margin expansion in the short term. Additionally, due to high oral-care penetration and competition from herbal players, Colgate has struggled to achieve volume growth for several years.
Premiumisation in general trade and traction in personal care have been slow.
Given the likelihood of continued weak topline and earnings growth in the future, it is improbable that the stock will experience a re-rating.
Remains cautious about near-term outlook on demand.
For a company with a modest base of Rs 3,170 crore in sales in FY13, a sales, Ebitda and PAT CAGR of 5%, 8.8% and 7.9% respectively over the last 10 years is indicative of its weak performance.
Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.
Prabhudas Lilladher maintians 'hold' and raised the target price to Rs 1,869 per share from Rs 1,636 apiece.
The brokerage expects 4.3% volume growth, urban demand to remain resilient and rural demand to show green shoots going ahead.
It hiked earnings per share by 7.3%, factoring higher volume growth, low base effect and benign raw material prices.
Colgate has regained the volume it lost because of the pandemic. The company has crossed Q1 FY20 volume levels this quarter, as per the brokerage.
Expects pricing impact to wane gradually, while benign raw material and low to mid-single volume growth will enable mid to high teens profit growth for coming couple of quarters.