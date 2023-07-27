Colgate Q1 Results Review: Brokerages Raise Target Prices After All-Round Beat

Brokerages have raised the target price and the earnings-per-share estimates of Colgate Palmolive India Ltd. after the toothpaste maker posted better-than-estimated first-quarter results.

Some analysts, however, cautioned that the company would need more aggression to revive growth in the medium term.

Colgate Palmolive delivered all-round beat in the June quarter performance under the new Chief Executive Officer Prabha Narasimhan. Margin recovery was the highlight, with gross margin near pre-inflation level. Despite step-up in advertising and promotion, the company's Ebitda margin expanded reflecting strong pricing power.

Domestic sales grew at 12.3% over the previous year, with toothpaste delivering high double-digit growth. After many quarters of disappointing volume growth, Colgate is estimated to have reported a volume growth of 5-7%, analysts say.