Colgate Palmolive Q1 Results: Profit Rises 31%, Beats Estimates

Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd.’s quarterly profit rose, exceeding analysts' estimates.

Net profit of the toothpaste maker increased 31% over the previous year to Rs 273.7 crore in the quarter ended June, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 250.5 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Sequentially, however, profit fell 6%.

An exceptional item for the quarter includes severance and related expenses with respect to certain organisational structure changes of Rs 19.5 crore.

Excluding the impact of exceptional items, the net profit grew by 33%.