Colgate Palmolive Gets Transfer Pricing Order From Income Tax Authority

Colgate Palmolive India Ltd. received a transfer pricing order for assessment year 2022 from the Income Tax Authority.

The Income Tax Authority discontinued certain international transactions, and the company is also liable to pay Rs 170 crore, according to the exchange filing.

The company awaits the completion of the draft assessment proceedings, and after that, an application will be made before the Dispute Resolution Panel, the filing said.

There is no impact on the finances or operations of the company due to the transfer pricing order, it said.

In Q2, the company's revenue rose by 6.02% to Rs 1,471.09 crore year-on-year. The profit after tax soared 22.31% to Rs 340.05 crore as against Rs 278.02 crore for the same period last year.