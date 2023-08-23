Colgate Eyes Acquisitions To Drive Growth, Says CEO Prabha Narasimhan

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is exploring meaningful opportunities for acquisitions in the personal care segment as it seeks to elevate its growth trajectory versus the past five years.

"The biggest thing we are striving to do is to drive growth," Chief Executive Officer Prabha Narasimhan said at a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday. The company is watching the direct-to-consumer space very "closely" and its intent to acquire relevant brands remains "very high".

The direct-to-consumer market is one such area where traditional consumer goods brands have been trying their luck with either acquisitions of startups or investments. Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Marico Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. have bought D2C food and non-food businesses. Dabur India Ltd said recently that it was also exploring D2C acquisitions in the personal-care space.

Although Colgate's oral-care category has near universal penetration, the CEO said the company's personal-care segment was expected to drive the next phase of growth.

Other than inorganic growth, it also aims to build a strong personal-care portfolio leveraging the high recall of the Palmolive brand, Narasimhan said. "Palmolive is an underserved equity in our portfolio."

Efforts are being made to spur penetration levels of the body-wash and hand-wash categories, considering the brand already has about 67% awareness, which is not easy to build in a fragmented market. "The penetration of body wash is only 2%, and even if you take urban, it will be in the single digits," the managing director said.

However, it has the potential to double to become a Rs 1,000-crore category in two years. "We see significant opportunity to grow Palmolive at least twice as fast as the company grows," the CEO said.

The toothpaste maker is considering bringing products from the parents' stable. Globally, Colgate is present in categories beyond cleansing, such as home care, pet care and hair care. "And all of them are certainly within our consideration," Narasimhan said.