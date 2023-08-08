Coinbase To Buy Back Junk Bonds As Bitcoin Hovers Near 2023 High

Corporate borrowers have been looking to buy back debt as higher interest rates make it more expensive for company’s to refinance. Warner Bros Discovery Inc. last week said it was planning to repurchase as much as $2.7 billion of bonds maturing between December 2023 and June 2024. In July, Verizon Communications Inc. launched a $1.5 billion bond buyback for debt maturing between 2024 and 2036, as the telecom provider works to lower its debt load.