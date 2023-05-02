Coinbase Launches International Exchange As Tensions With U.S. Regulators Grow

Perpetual futures are popular among crypto traders, who use them to hedge against losses or speculate on the price of underlying tokens using leverage. Unlike contracts in traditional finance, they do not have an expiration date, allowing investors to keep them for as long as they like. At Coinbase International Exchange, the contracts will initially offer up to five times leverage, and all trading will be settled in USD Coin, the stablecoin issued by Circle Internet Financial Ltd., which has a partnership with Coinbase.