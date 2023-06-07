Coinbase Is Facing A ‘Life or Death’ Battle With The SEC

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong responded to the suit on Twitter, saying he’s proud to represent the industry in court. He repeated his defense that the SEC had reviewed its business and allowed Coinbase to become a public company when it registered the stock. Yet the regulator made it clear in its complaint that approving the company’s plan to go public was not the equivalent of giving its business model a green light: “Declaring effective a Form S-1 registration statement does not constitute an SEC or staff opinion on, or endorsement of, the legality of an issuer’s underlying business.”