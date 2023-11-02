Cognizant Tempers Guidance In Another Sign Of IT Slowdown

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. has tempered its expectations for fourth quarter revenue, underscoring the slowdown threat for the wider outsourcing industry.

The New Jersey-based IT services company, which has a sizable presence in India, expects its top line to decline by up to 3.1% to $4.69–4.82 billion in the quarter ended December, according to an earnings statement released on Thursday. That compares with the $4.84-billion consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

For the full year, revenue is likely to remain flat or decline by up to 0.7% to $19.3–19.4 billion. That compares with the Bloomberg estimate of $19.43 billion.