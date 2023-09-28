Cognizant Appoints Wipro Veteran Jatin Dalal CFO Week After Exit
He will be responsible for worldwide financial planning and analysis, accounting treasury and internal audit.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. has appointed Wipro Ltd. veteran Jatin Dalal as its new chief financial officer, with effect from December.
Dalal resigned on Sept. 21 as the CFO of Wipro, where he will be replaced by Senior Vice President Aparna Iyer.
At Cognizant, he will report to Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar S. He succeeds Jan Siegmund, who intends to retire in early 2024. Upon Dalal’s appointment, Siegmund will remain in the company as a non-executive officer and special officer to support a smooth transition.
"Jatin is a highly experienced technology services CFO with a proven track record of financial and operational success in a complex and quickly evolving industry," Kumar said in a statement on Thursday. "We are pleased to welcome Jatin to Cognizant and confident he will help us achieve our goals as we continue to focus on driving revenue growth."
A veteran of more than two decades at Wipro, Dalal was appointed CFO in 2015 and assumed additional responsibilities as president in 2019. He also led Wipro Ventures, a $300 million investment arm focused on investing in early and mid-stage startups.
At Cognizant, he will be responsible for a myriad of financial functions, including the company's worldwide financial planning and analysis, accounting treasury, and internal audit.
Dalal, a graduate of the National Institute of Technology, Surat, and the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, is also a qualified chartered accountant.
Dalal's exit from Wipro capped a senior-management exodus at India's fourth-largest IT services firm since CEO Thierry Delaporte took the helm in July 2020 and effected two company-wide restructurings.
While Delaporte said it's only made the company nimbler and that his business leaders are "absolutely engaged with the success of this new construct", former Wipro senior executives, who spoke on condition of anonymity, claimed the turnaround by way of tough decisions has the senior leadership "spooked" so much, so they expect the company's performance to be similar to the previous quarter.