Cognizant Appoints Wipro Veteran Jatin Dalal CFO Week After Exit

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. has appointed Wipro Ltd. veteran Jatin Dalal as its new chief financial officer, with effect from December.

Dalal resigned on Sept. 21 as the CFO of Wipro, where he will be replaced by Senior Vice President Aparna Iyer.

At Cognizant, he will report to Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar S. He succeeds Jan Siegmund, who intends to retire in early 2024. Upon Dalal’s appointment, Siegmund will remain in the company as a non-executive officer and special officer to support a smooth transition.