Coforge Reiterates FY24 Growth Guidance Despite Fears Of Washout

Coforge Ltd. is confident of meeting its growth guidance for fiscal 2024, despite fears of a washout for India’s $245-billion information technology services industry.

The Noida-based software services firm aims to grow its dollar revenue by 13-16% in FY24, building on incremental earnings from its clients—especially its 16 priority accounts that are likely to contribute 45% of its topline, according to a research report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. released on Tuesday.

The company aims to grow its gross margin by 50 basis points in FY24, and 150-300 basis points in the medium term, to achieve an operational profitability of 35%. That compares with its EBIT margin of 17.5% in FY23.

Coforge, which hit the $1-billion revenue milestone in the January-March 2023 quarter, has now set itself a longer term target to earn $2 billion annually.

However, the revenue roadmap is peppered with undulations, primarily in the form of tepid dealmaking. According to a June 14 JPMorgan report, India’s software services industry is staring at a longer-than-expected slowdown —even a complete washout—in FY24, as dealmaking has deteriorated, without clear signs of a bottom. Increased competition for a shrinking pie is likely to trigger falling win rates, pricing and deteriorating deal terms.

The products and platforms, digital transformation and engineering research and development segments of the IT services firm are seen as most impacted by the decline in discretionary spending, but the legacy managed services are likely to hold their own.

Coforge said it’s too small to be impacted by a slowdown, but it isn’t detached from reality.

“The company continues to benefit from its sharp focus on execution—along with relatively favourable demand in the TTH (travel, transportation and hospitality) vertical, followed by insurance,” Motilal Oswal’s Mukul Garg, Raj Prakash Bhanushali and Pritesh Thakkar wrote in the research report.

“Management commentary indicated increasing concerns on deal closures and a shift in spending over the past two quarters, although Coforge believes it is too small to be impacted by the slowdown.”

ICICI Securities Ltd. concurred. “Despite slowdown in demand, Coforge’s deal pipeline is intact,” Sumeet Jain and Aditi Patil, research analysts at the Mumbai-based brokerage, said in a June 20 research report.

“The management expects Q1 FY24 sequential growth to be soft vs Q4 FY23, while Q2 FY24 is likely to be stronger.”