Coforge Q4 Results: Profit Falls 53%, Revenue Growth Guidance At 13%-16% For FY24

Coforge Ltd.'s profit fell in the March quarter on one-off items, even as its presence in niche sub-verticals in the financial services space largely held its own amid a banking crisis in the U.S.

Revenue of the Noida-based IT services firm rose 5.56% over the previous three months to Rs 2,170 crore in the quarter ended March 31, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 2,161.76-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Coforge Q4 Results FY23: Key Highlights (YoY)

Revenue up 5.56% at Rs 2,170 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,161.76 crore)

EBIT down 25.4% at Rs 223.8 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 350.1 crore)

EBIT margin at 10.3% vs 14.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.2%)

Net profit down 53.2% at Rs 138.1 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 259.84 crore)

For FY24, Coforge has issued annual revenue growth guidance of 13–16% in constant currency terms, expects a gross margin increase of about 50 basis points, and expects adjusted Ebitda margin to be at similar levels as FY23.

The company has also recommended an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share and set the record date for May 9.

"We believe that our performance during the quarter was marked by two key achievements. The first was a quarterly sequential U.S. dollar growth of 5%. The second major landmark has been the firm crossing the $1 billion revenue mark. Our performance heading into FY24 sets us up well to deliver robust growth," said Sudhir Singh, chief executive officer at Coforge