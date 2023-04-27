Coforge Q4 Results: Profit Falls 53%, Revenue Growth Guidance At 13%-16% For FY24
For FY24, Coforge expects a gross margin increase of about 50 bps and adjusted Ebitda margin to be at similar levels as FY23.
Coforge Ltd.'s profit fell in the March quarter on one-off items, even as its presence in niche sub-verticals in the financial services space largely held its own amid a banking crisis in the U.S.
Revenue of the Noida-based IT services firm rose 5.56% over the previous three months to Rs 2,170 crore in the quarter ended March 31, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 2,161.76-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Coforge Q4 Results FY23: Key Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 5.56% at Rs 2,170 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,161.76 crore)
EBIT down 25.4% at Rs 223.8 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 350.1 crore)
EBIT margin at 10.3% vs 14.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.2%)
Net profit down 53.2% at Rs 138.1 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 259.84 crore)
For FY24, Coforge has issued annual revenue growth guidance of 13–16% in constant currency terms, expects a gross margin increase of about 50 basis points, and expects adjusted Ebitda margin to be at similar levels as FY23.
The company has also recommended an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share and set the record date for May 9.
"We believe that our performance during the quarter was marked by two key achievements. The first was a quarterly sequential U.S. dollar growth of 5%. The second major landmark has been the firm crossing the $1 billion revenue mark. Our performance heading into FY24 sets us up well to deliver robust growth," said Sudhir Singh, chief executive officer at Coforge
The one-off items in expenses are the provision of Rs 52.3 crore towards expenses incurred on the ADR listing process and an amount of Rs 80.3 crore towards gifting an iPad to all Coforge employees to commemorate the achievement of $1 billion in revenue in FY23.
The quarterly results come more than a month after Coforge said it has limited exposure to U.S. regional banks.
"We wish to call out that our exposure to revenues from U.S. regional banking clients is very limited. We do not see current market events in any manner impacting our performance," the statement read. "We remain consistent with the commentary provided during the last investor call around our performance outlook and continue to target robust growth.