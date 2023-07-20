BQPrimeBusiness NewsCoforge Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 44% To Rs 165 Crore, Revenue Up 2.5%
ADVERTISEMENT

Coforge Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 44% To Rs 165 Crore, Revenue Up 2.5%

Coforge's Q1 revenue rose to Rs 2,221 crore, while EBIT margin was up 10 basis points at 10.4%.

20 Jul 2023, 4:00 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Coforge building in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Company)</p></div>
Coforge building in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Company)

Revenue growth at Coforge Ltd. was sustained in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and met analyst estimates.

The software firm's revenue rose 2.4% to Rs 2,221 crore in the April-June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 2,245.6-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Coforge Q1 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue up 2.4% at Rs 2,221 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 2,245.6 crore.

  • EBIT up 2.9% at Rs 230.3 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 309.7 crore.

  • EBIT margin up 10 basis points at 10.4%. Analysts had estimated it at 13.79%.

  • Net profit up 44% at Rs 165.3 crore versus an estimate of Rs 227.3 crore.

Shares of Coforge closed 1.29% lower at Rs 4,812.95 apiece on the BSE, as compared with a 0.71% rise in the benchmark Sensex. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT