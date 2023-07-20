Coforge Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 44% To Rs 165 Crore, Revenue Up 2.5%
Coforge's Q1 revenue rose to Rs 2,221 crore, while EBIT margin was up 10 basis points at 10.4%.
Revenue growth at Coforge Ltd. was sustained in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and met analyst estimates.
The software firm's revenue rose 2.4% to Rs 2,221 crore in the April-June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 2,245.6-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Coforge Q1 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 2.4% at Rs 2,221 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 2,245.6 crore.
EBIT up 2.9% at Rs 230.3 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 309.7 crore.
EBIT margin up 10 basis points at 10.4%. Analysts had estimated it at 13.79%.
Net profit up 44% at Rs 165.3 crore versus an estimate of Rs 227.3 crore.
Shares of Coforge closed 1.29% lower at Rs 4,812.95 apiece on the BSE, as compared with a 0.71% rise in the benchmark Sensex. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.