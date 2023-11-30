Cochin Shipyard Shows Capability With Multi-Ship Launch As It Eyes Second Aircraft Carrier Order

Cochin Shipyard Ltd. launched three anti-submarine warfare shallow-water crafts or corvette simultaneously as it looks to execute its Rs 22,000-crore order book in a timebound manner.

The civilian and defence shipyard received orders for eight corvette in 2019 valued at over Rs 5,500 crore.

This project was not easy as the bid process started in 2014 and it took four years to conclude the contract in April 2019, Madhu Nair, chairman and managing director at Cochin Shipyard, told BQ Prime on the sidelines of the launch. "This was followed by Covid and currency depreciation. We bid for this with aggression, which is Rs 100 crore lower than L2 bid, and we still made money on this contract."

The three Mahe Class vessels—INS Mahe, INS Malvan and INS Mangrol, named after historical Indian ports—will replace the Abhay Class ships. The corvette launched on Thursday will undergo fitment and completion over the next 12-18 months before it will be handed over to the Indian Navy.