Cochin Shipyard Shares Sink After Q4 Revenue Misses Estimates
The company's revenue fell by 50.51% year-on-year to Rs 600.09 crore in the fourth quarter.
Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. fell the most in 38 months on Monday after the shipbuilding company's fourth-quarter revenue and profit missed estimates.
The company's revenue fell by 50.51% year-on-year to Rs 600.09 crore in the fourth quarter. This compares with the revenue of the same period in the previous fiscal, which stood at Rs 1,212.45 crore, according to its exchange filing. The consensus of analyst estimates pooled by Bloomberg expected revenue of Rs 802 crore.
It reported lower net profit, down 85.67% year-on-year to Rs 39.3 crore compared with Rs 274.6 crore in the same period a year ago. It missed the analyst estimates of Rs 128.30 crore.
The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year 2022–23, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the annual general meeting of the company.
Cochin Shipyard Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, Year-on-Year)
Revenue was down 50.51% to Rs 600.1 crore, versus an estimate of Rs 802 crore.
Ebitda loss of Rs 67.1 crore versus Ebitda of Rs 296.3 crore; the analysts had estimated Rs 160.4 crore.
Net profit was down 85.67% at Rs 39.3 crore, against an estimate of Rs 128.3 crore.
Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. fell 9.38% to Rs 491.3 apiece, compared to a 0.47% rise in the Nifty 50 as of 09:55 a.m. on Monday.
The stock fell as much as 12.17% intraday, the most since March 23, 2020. Total traded volume stood at 6.7 times its 30-day average. Total traded volume stood at 6.7 times its 30-day average.
Out of the five analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating and two recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data.
The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 14.3% over the next 12 months.