Cochin Shipyard Shares Sink After Q4 Revenue Misses Estimates

Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. fell the most in 38 months on Monday after the shipbuilding company's fourth-quarter revenue and profit missed estimates.

The company's revenue fell by 50.51% year-on-year to Rs 600.09 crore in the fourth quarter. This compares with the revenue of the same period in the previous fiscal, which stood at Rs 1,212.45 crore, according to its exchange filing. The consensus of analyst estimates pooled by Bloomberg expected revenue of Rs 802 crore.

It reported lower net profit, down 85.67% year-on-year to Rs 39.3 crore compared with Rs 274.6 crore in the same period a year ago. It missed the analyst estimates of Rs 128.30 crore.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year 2022–23, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the annual general meeting of the company.