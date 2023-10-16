Cochin Shipyard Shares Jump After Rs 313.4 Crore Order Win

"INS Beas is the first of Brahmaputra Class Frigate to be re-powered from steam to diesel propulsion. After completion of Mid Life Upgrade and Re- Powering in 2026, INS Beas will join the active fleet of the Indian Navy, with a modernised weapon suite and upgraded combat capability," the statement said.

The upgradation project would also involve more than 50 medium and small enterprises.

The Kochi-based company's contractual shipbuilding orderbook stands at about Rs 22,000 crore, as compared with Rs 21,400 crore at the end of FY23, Chairperson Madhu Nair told BQ Prime last month.

The shipyard has bid for offshore patrol and fast patrol defence vessels. It has some mid- and large-sized orders in the pipeline, he said. The defence pipeline looks robust for the next 12–18 months, according to the chairperson.

Cochin Shipyard has two large naval projects—the anti-submarine warfare shallow-water craft corvette, or ASW SCW—and the next-generation missile vehicles that together contribute to about Rs 16,000 crore of the defence order book, Nair said.

These projects comprise 14 vessels combined—eight belong to the ASW SCW corvette project, and the remaining six are part of the next-generation missile vehicles project.