Cochin Shipyard Bets On Better FY24 As It Sees Execution Peaking In Q3

At a given point of time, Cochin Shipyard has the capacity to built around 12-14 vessels simultaneously under various stages of construction, Nair said.

Currently, the company is building a series of eight vessels for German clients, along with the naval project, he said. "When the vessels 4 and 5 of the ASW go in, simultaneously, vessels 1 and 2 of the German vessels will also go in," he said.

The company has allotted a capex of approximately Rs 1,800 crore for the construction of a dry dock that is capable of managing LNG aircraft carriers and large tankers. The project is to be completed around December of this year, Nair said.

This dock is to be operational by May-June in 2024 after the components of a crane from Hyundai in Korea are shipped to Cochin by the end of October, he said. "We have taken orders and projects which will go into the new dock by June of 2024."

"We have our sights on the international ship repair market," Nair said speaking of the ship repair opportunities of the company. We are really unable to even handle the Indian market because there is enough potential, he said.

"Ship repair looks strong, but we are not jumping into the international market. If there are few projects coming in, we will take it; but largely there is enough in the Indian market," he said.