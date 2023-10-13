Coca-Cola India's Spending On Brands To Be Highest In H2

When asked if Coca-Cola can make up for a slower second quarter, Roy said: "Probably based on the trends we are seeing both in Q3 and the beginning of Q4, we feel very positive and encouraged, with the way we hopefully end this year." Festival season has already begun in some parts of the country, where Coca-Cola has started off brand activation. Coca-Cola is also doing the same in neighbouring markets such as Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka during the ICC Cricket World Cup, he said.