Coal Scam: Delhi Court Allows Naveen Jindal To Travel Abroad

A Delhi court has allowed Congress leader and industrialist Naveen Jindal, accused in three cases related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of coal blocks, to travel to Oman and the UAE from Sept. 11 to 13.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj allowed Jindal's application, noting he had travelled abroad several times in the past and returned to India to face the trial within the stipulated period.

"In the considered opinion of this court, the applicant/accused is entitled to permission of the court to travel abroad to Oman and UAE from September 11 to 13," the judge said.