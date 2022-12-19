Coal Production To Touch 1 Billion Tonnes Next Fiscal, Government Tells Parliament

According to demand projections, coal mines are planned and their operations are run to ensure the energy security of the country.

Development of new mines is also required towards Atmanirbhar Bharat to reduce import dependence. Coal demand of 1,500 million tonnes per annum is projected by various agencies by 2030.

"This year, our production will be 900 million tonnes, next year it will be 1 billion tonnes. During their time, coal was under the regime of scams. Our regime under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I would like to assure this House, from 2024-25 we will stop the import of thermal coal," said the minister.