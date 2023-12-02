Coal Output From Captive, Commercial Mines Rises 37% To 11.9 Million Tonnes In November

BQPrimeBusiness NewsCoal Output From Captive, Commercial Mines Rises 37% To 11.9 Million Tonnes In November
Coal dispatch from captive, commercial coal mines in November was at 12.92 MT, registering a growth of 55% as against 8.36 MT in the year-ago period.

02 Dec 2023, 03:59 PM IST
BQPrime
Source: Unsplash

The government on Saturday said coal production from captive, commercial coal mines registered a 37% rise to 11.94 Million Tonnes (MT) in November.

The coal output from captive, commercial coal mines was at 8.74 MT in November 2022-23.

Coal dispatch from captive, commercial coal mines in November was at 12.92 MT, registering a growth of 55% as against 8.36 MT in the year-ago period.

"The average daily coal dispatch from such mines in November 2023 is the highest ever with 4.3 lakh tonnes per day," the coal ministry said in a statement.

The total coal production from captive, commercial coal mines during the April-November period was around 83.90 MT, while the total coal dispatch was 89.67 MT, registering a year-on-year growth of 24% and 31%, respectively, from the same period in FY23.

The government is committed to achieving the target coal production and dispatch, which is a crucial step towards ensuring the country's energy security and driving economic growth, the statement added.

