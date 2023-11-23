Coal India's E-Auction Volume Projected To Double In H2FY'24

Regarding capex plans, Prasad said, "For Coal India as a whole, the capex is Rs 16,500 crore. Land acquisition and mining equipment make up the majority of the annual capex." On developing solar power, Prasad said, "Coal India will be pursuing this in a phased manner. Our net-zero target is to achieve 3,000mw. By the end of this year, we will be installing 250mw." He said Coal India plans to increase its underground share, which currently stands at 25 million tonnes, to 100 million tonnes by 2030.