Coal India, Trade Unions Await Government Nod On 19% Wage Hike Pact
CIL and four central trade unions had on Jan. 3 inked an MoU as part of the ongoing National Coal Wage Agreement-XI.
Coal India Ltd. and trade unions are awaiting the government's approval for a wage agreement that recommends a 19% minimum guaranteed benefit to 2.38 lakh non-executive employees of the miner, the officials said on Tuesday.
CIL and four central trade unions—BMS, HMS, AITUC and CITU—had on Jan. 3 inked a memorandum of understanding as part of the ongoing National Coal Wage Agreement-XI.
"The wage hike recommendation is now with the Department of Public Enterprises for its approval," All India Coal Workers' Federation's General Secretary DD Ramanandan told PTI.
The Department of Public Enterprises is under the Ministry of Finance.
A CIL official also confirmed that "the new wage recommendation has been forwarded to the government for its approval".