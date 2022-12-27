Coal India To Meet 700-Metric-Tonne Production Target Of FY23, Says Chairman
Coal India Chairman Pramod Agrawal said that the PSU will achieve the production target of 700 million tonnes for FY23.
Coal India accounts for over 80% of the domestic coal output.
"I am confident... Coal India will achieve the 700 million tonnes coal production target this financial year," the chairman was quoted as saying in a statement.
Addressing virtually a team of CIL-arm MCL, Agrawal congratulated company officials for registering a growth of 15.9% over the targeted production of coal, which is almost 19 million tonnes.
Stating that the demand for power will increase in coming days, Agrawal said, "There will be increased demand for coal from Coal India, and MCL, which is successfully supplying about 4,35,000 tonnes of coal daily to the power sector, will have to increase its contribution."