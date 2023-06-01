Coal India Shares Fall The Most In Over Six Months On Government's Stake Sale Plan

Shares of Coal India Ltd. fell the most in over six months on Thursday after the government said it would sell a 3% stake in the company this week.

The government will sell up to 18.48 crore shares, amounting to a 3% stake, in the company through an offer-for-sale on June 1 and 2. The floor price has been set at Rs 225 per share. The disinvestment will fetch at least Rs 4,158 crore for the government.

The government also retains the right to sell an additional equal amount of stock in the event of oversubscription.

The Coal India offer-for-sale opens for non-retail investors on June 1 and for retail investors on June 2. This is the first stake sale in a public sector undertaking by the government in the current financial year.

"The offer shall take place during trading hours on a separate window of the stock exchanges on June 1, commencing at 9.15 a.m. and shall close on the same date at 3.30 p.m," according to an exchange filing.