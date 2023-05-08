Coal India Q4 Results Review: Analysts Expect Lower Margin As Global Prices Fall
The miner's consolidated net profit fell 17.7% over a year earlier to Rs 5,527.6 crore in Q4.
Coal India Ltd.'s shares declined after analysts flagged declining margins in FY24 as e-auction prices normalised in line with falling global prices.
The consolidated net profit fell 17.7% over a year earlier to Rs 5,527.6 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 7,752.3 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Coal India Q4 FY23 (Consolidated figures, YoY)
Revenue is up 16.9% at Rs 38,152.3 crore against the estimated Rs 35,270 crore.
Net profit down 17.7% at Rs 5,527.6 crore; the estimate was Rs 7,752.3 crore.
Ebitda is down 24.2% to Rs 6,898.1 crore versus the estimate of Rs 9,1730.2 crore.
Margins at 18.1% versus 27.8%; analysts had forecast 26%.
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per share.
Shares of the company declined 2.95% to trade at Rs 230.35, as of 10:08 a.m., compared to a 0.72% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Of the 23 analysts tracking the stock, 15 maintain a 'buy,' three suggest a 'hold,' and five recommend a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data.
Here's what analysts have to say about the results:
Jefferies
Maintains a 'hold' on the stock with a price target of Rs 225 per share, implying a potential downside of 5.5%.
The fourth-quarter Ebitda and net profit declined below estimates, led by higher-than-expected staff and other expenses.
Coal India's e-auction realisation more than tripled in 2HCY22, boosted by a sharp rally in global thermal coal prices.
With falling global prices, e-auction realisation has started to come down. The brokerage sees a further downside to spot global prices.
After a strong expansion in FY23, the brokerage expects margins to contract in FY24 as e-auction prices normalise with falling global prices.
The brokerage expects earnings to decline 15% year-on-year in FY24.
Nuvama Institutional Equities
Retains 'buy' with a target price of Rs 301.
The brokerage observes a continuous increase in coal prices under FSA (despite no increase in base prices) amid a better product mix and an increasing proportion of sales to non-power.
Expects 12% increase in Ebitda in FY24/FY25.