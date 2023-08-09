Coal India Q1 Profit Drops, Siemens Sees Q3 Revenue Rise — Earnings Wrap

Coal India Ltd. saw its net profit decline in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, even as its revenue rose.

Net profit for the April-June quarter declined 10% to Rs 7,941.4 crore as compared with Rs 8,834.22 crore in the year-ago period. A survey by Bloomberg showed that analysts had predicted a profit of Rs 7,546.5 crore for the quarter under review.

Revenue rose 2.5% to Rs 35,983 crore in the first quarter from Rs 35,092 crore last year. Bloomberg had estimated a revenue of Rs 35,148.1 crore.