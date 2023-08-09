Coal India Q1 Profit Drops, Siemens Sees Q3 Revenue Rise — Earnings Wrap
Here are the results announced after market hours on Tuesday.
Coal India Ltd. saw its net profit decline in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, even as its revenue rose.
Net profit for the April-June quarter declined 10% to Rs 7,941.4 crore as compared with Rs 8,834.22 crore in the year-ago period. A survey by Bloomberg showed that analysts had predicted a profit of Rs 7,546.5 crore for the quarter under review.
Revenue rose 2.5% to Rs 35,983 crore in the first quarter from Rs 35,092 crore last year. Bloomberg had estimated a revenue of Rs 35,148.1 crore.
Siemens Ltd. reported a 51.6% surge in net profit in April-June. The profit stood at Rs 455.80 crore as compared with Rs 300.70 crore in the year ago period. Siemens, which follows a financial year starting from October till September, saw its revenue increase 14.4% in the third quarter to Rs 4,873.20 crore from Rs 4,258.30 crore a year ago.
Coal India Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.5% at Rs 35,983 crore vs Rs 35,092 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 35,148.1 crore).
Ebitda down 14% to Rs 10,513.85 crore vs Rs 12,250.84 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 8,676.2 crore).
Ebitda margin at 29.2% vs 34.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.7%).
Net profit down 10% to Rs 7,941.4 crore vs Rs 8,834.22 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,546.5 crore).
Siemens Q3 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.4% at Rs 4,873.20 crore vs Rs 4,258.30 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,911.27 crore).
Ebitdta up 37.5% at Rs 566.60 crore vs Rs 412.20 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 538 crore).
Ebitda margin at 11.63% vs 9.68% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.95%).
Net profit up 51.6% at Rs 455.80 crore vs Rs 300.70 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 416.50 crore).
The Phoenix Mills Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 41.1% at Rs 810.63 crore vs Rs 574.39 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 769.98 crore).
Ebitda up 52.5% at Rs 492.32 crore vs Rs 322.90 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 446.07 crore).
Ebitda margin at 60.73% vs 56.22% (Bloomberg estimate: 57.93%).
Net profit down 61.1% at Rs 289.71 crore vs Rs 745.01 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 187.40 crore).
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Q1 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
NII at Rs 422.03 crore vs Rs 349.22 crore YoY.
Net profit at Rs 107.50 crore vs Rs 89.49 crore YoY.
Gross NPA at 3.13% vs 3.23% QoQ.
Net NPA at 0.33% vs 0.39% QoQ.
EIH Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 26.3% at Rs 498.10 crore vs Rs 394.29 crore.
Ebitda up 56.2% at Rs 155.46 crore vs Rs 99.54 crore.
Ebitda margin at 31.21% vs 25.25%.
Net profit up 61% at Rs 106.03 crore vs Rs 65.86 crore.
Sudharshan Chemical Industries Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.7% at Rs 608.11 crore vs Rs 554.15 crore.
Ebitda up 68.7% at Rs 69.87 crore vs Rs 41.42 crore.
Ebitda margin at 11.49% vs 7.47%.
Net profit up 3,672.3% at Rs 266.96 crore vs Rs 7.08 crore.
Dish TV India Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 17.8% at Rs 500.16 crore vs Rs 608.63 crore.
Ebitda down 34.3% at Rs 212.67 crore vs Rs 323.81 crore.
Ebitda margin at 42.52% vs 53.20%.
Net profit up 15.1% at Rs 20.54 crore vs Rs 17.85 crore.
Aarti Industries Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 12.17% at Rs 1,414 crore vs Rs 1,610 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,572.96 crore).
Ebitda down 28.72% at Rs 201 crore vs Rs 282 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 224.03 crore).
Ebitda margin at 14.21% vs 17.51% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.24%).
Net profit down 48.52% at Rs 70 crore vs Rs 136 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 75.06 crore).
Oil India Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 20.9% at Rs 6,208.22 crore vs Rs 7,851.78 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,149.03 crore).
Ebitda down 35% at Rs 2,276.52 crore vs Rs 3,503.95 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,224.83 crore).
Ebitda margin at 36.67% vs 44.63% (Bloomberg estimate: 43.21%).
Net profit down 18.14% at Rs 1,426.6 crore vs Rs 1,742.83 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,283.1 crore).
Suven Pharmaceuticals Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.5% at Rs 344.02 crore vs Rs 338.79 crore.
Ebitda up 9.8% at Rs 169.87 crore vs Rs 154.73 crore.
Ebitda margin at 49.38% vs 45.67%.
Net profit up 9% at Rs 124.29 crore vs Rs 114.05 crore.
Brigade Enterprises Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 27.5% at Rs 653.97 crore vs Rs 902.49 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 954.56 crore).
Ebitda down 13.3% at Rs 174.81 crore vs Rs 201.64 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 247.76 crore).
Ebitda margin at 26.73% vs 22.34% (Bloomberg estimate: 25.96%).
Net profit down 56.1% at Rs 38.53 crore vs Rs 87.68 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 70.30 crore).
Star Cement (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.32% at Rs 760.47 crore vs Rs 665.21 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 759.55 crore).
Ebitda up 4.15% at Rs 129.28 crore vs Rs 124.13 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 150.23 crore).
Ebitda margin at 17% vs 18.66%.
Net profit up 38.05% at Rs 93.25 crore vs Rs 67.55 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 85.80 crore).
Prestige Estates Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 13% at Rs 1,681 crore vs Rs 1,938.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,182.8 crore).
Ebitda up 14% at Rs 526.5 crore vs Rs 462.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 532 crore).
Ebitda margin at 31% vs 24% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.39%).
Net profit up 30% at Rs 267 crore vs Rs 205 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 138.6 crore).
India Tourism Development Corp. Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 22.7% at Rs 118.17 crore vs Rs 96.30 crore.
Ebitda up 39.9% at Rs 22.34 crore vs Rs 15.96 crore.
Ebitda margin at 18.90% vs 16.58%.
Net profit up 67.3% at Rs 17.22 crore vs Rs 10.30 crore.
Jay Bharat Maruti Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 3.8% at Rs 533.17 crore vs Rs 554.24 crore.
Ebitda down 34.4% at Rs 37.44 crore vs Rs 57.10 crore.
Ebitda margin at 7.02% vs 10.30%.
Net profit down 34.6% at Rs 5.17 crore vs Rs 7.89 crore.
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 63.3% at Rs 187.72 crore vs Rs 114.93 crore.
Ebitda up 25.8% at Rs 41.54 crore vs Rs 33.02 crore.
Ebitda margin at 22.13% vs 28.73%.
Net profit up 5.3% at Rs 18.71 crore vs Rs 17.77 crore.
Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 19.1% at Rs 912.81 crore vs Rs 1,128.33 crore.
Ebitda down 85.7% at Rs 54.70 crore vs Rs 381.76 crore.
Ebitda margin at 5.99% vs 33.83%.
Net loss of Rs 57.16 crore vs net profit of Rs 190.87 crore.
Shree Global Tradefin Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 197.9% at Rs 151.26 crore vs Rs 50.77 crore.
Ebitda up 86.7% at Rs 11.43 crore vs Rs 6.12 crore.
Ebitda margin at 7.56% vs 12.05%.
Net profit up 209% at Rs 15.04 crore vs Rs 4.87 crore.
Media Matrix Worldwide Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 68% at Rs 301.26 crore vs Rs 179.35 crore.
Ebitda up 61.1% at Rs 3.87 crore vs Rs 2.40 crore.
Ebitda margin at 1.28% vs 1.34%.
Net profit up 116.9% at Rs 1.24 crore vs Rs 0.57 crore.
Eureka Forbes Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 4.1% at Rs 504.81 crore vs Rs 526.23 crore.
Ebitda up 9.6% at Rs 50.50 crore vs Rs 46.07 crore.
Ebitda margin at 10% vs 8.75%.
Net profit up 28.5% at Rs 25.45 crore vs Rs 19.81 crore.
Birla Corp. (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.3% at Rs 2,408.46 crore vs Rs 2,203.76 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,403.13 crore).
Ebitda up 14.9% at Rs 297.84 crore vs Rs 259.31 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 311.22 crore).
Ebitda margin at 12.37% vs 11.77% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.95%).
Net profit down 3.6% at Rs 59.71 crore vs Rs 61.92 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 73.30 crore).
Dhampur Sugar Mills Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.4% at Rs 915.14 crore vs Rs 828.86 crore.
Ebitda up 15.5% at Rs 94.48 crore vs Rs 81.81 crore.
Ebitda margin at 10.32% vs 9.87%.
Net profit up 15.5% at Rs 45.41 crore vs Rs 39.30 crore.
EPL Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.4% at Rs 910.20 crore vs Rs 831.80 crore.
Ebitda up 26.6% at Rs 159 crore vs Rs 125.60 crore.
Ebitda margin at 17.47% vs 15.10%.
Net profit up 58.9% at Rs 55.60 crore vs Rs 35 crore.