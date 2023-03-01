Coal India Production Rises 14% During April-February Period This Fiscal
All the subsidiaries of the coal behemoth have logged growth over previous year.
State-owned Coal India produced 619.7 million tonne in the April-February period of the current fiscal, registering a year-on-year growth of 14.3%.
The maharatna firm had produced 542 million tonne of coal in the year-ago period.
"This is a 100% achievement against progressive target. With a quantum gain of 77.3 million tonne Coal India is well on its way to breach the production target of 700 million tonne of FY'23," Coal India Ltd. said in a statement.
The Dhanbad-based Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. has already wrapped up its annual production target of 32 million tonne on 27 February.
On progressive basis, Coal India has consistently maintained a high double-digit production growth since the beginning of the fiscal.
Coal India began its 700 million tonne target chase with an asking growth rate of 12.4%
"The company is aiming to augment the growth further in Mar. 2023 and any increase would have supplementary influence over the target," a senior official of the company said.
Despite being a shorter month, Coal India's output last month stood at 68.8 million tonne, the highest for the month in any year till now. This represents a growth of seven per cent compared to February last year.
"The increase of 4.5 million tonne in volume terms was notched over a high base of 64.3 million tonne," it said.
Sequentially, compared to January this fiscal, Coal India on an average produced 1.37 lakh tonnes more coal per day in February.
Coal India's total supplies at 630.5 million tonne increased by 30.6 million tonne, year-on-year, during the April-February period of the current fiscal.
The company posted a growth of 5.1% compared to 599.8 million tonne of corresponding period last year. Three of Coal India' subsidiaries BCCL, NCL and MCL have surpassed their respective annual off-take targets.
Amid rising demand, the PSU supplied 46 million tonne more coal to the power sector in the eleven months of the current financial year at 534 million tonne. This is a 9.4% growth compared to 488 million tonne in the same period last financial year.
Despite higher supplies to consuming sectors, Coal India ended February with 50 million tonne coal stock at its pitheads.
Coal India accounts for over 80% of domestic coal output.