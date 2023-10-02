Coal India Production Jumped 12.6% In September
The company's output in the April-September period also increased by 11.3% to 332.9 MT.
State-owned Coal India Ltd. on Monday reported a 12.6% year-on-year rise in coal production to 51.4 million tonnes, last month.
The public sector unit had produced 45.7 MT of coal in the year-ago period, Coal India said in a BSE filing.
The company's output in the April-September period also increased by 11.3% to 332.9 MT, against 299 MT a year ago, it added.
CIL's offtake in September increased by 12.6% to 55.1 MT compared to 48.9 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.
The offtake of the Maharatna firm in the April-September period also went up by 8.6% to 360.7 MT, against 332 MT in the year-ago period.
Coal offtake is the amount of dry fuel supplied from the coal pitheads.
Coal India accounts for over 80% of domestic coal output.