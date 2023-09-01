Coal India Output Grows 13% To 52.3 MT In Aug; Supply Up 15% At 59 MT

The supplies rose to 59 MT in August 2023 from 51.2 MT in the same month last fiscal, registering a rise of 15.3%, the company said in a statement. In FY2023-24 so far, the state-owned coal miner produced 281.5 MT, posting an 11.1% year-on-year growth.

During April-August 2023, total coal off-take rose by 8% to 305.5 MT compared to 283.1 MT in the same period of the last year.

In August, the supplies to the power sector at nearly 47 MT increased by nearly 8 compared to 43.6 MT of the same month last year.