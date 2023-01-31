Coal India, Indian Oil, Jindal Steel, Sun Pharma, ACC Q3 Results — Earnings Estimates

Coal India Ltd., Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., UPL Ltd., Star Health & Allied Insurance Co., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd. and ACC Ltd. will announce their earnings for the December quarter on Tuesday.

KEC International Ltd., Paradeep Phosphates Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Apar Industries Ltd., Blue Star Ltd., Indian Hotels Co., PCBL Ltd., Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Tega Industries Ltd., Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co., Century Textiles and Industries Ltd., KPIT Technologies Ltd., TTK Prestige Ltd., Westlife Foodworld Ltd., TCI Express Ltd., MOIL Ltd., Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd., Sunteck Realty Ltd. and CE Info Systems Ltd. are also set to post their earnings.

Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Heath Care Ltd., Max Financial Services Ltd., Welspun Enterprises Ltd., Shriram Finance Ltd., RailTel Corp. of India Ltd., Kaynes Technology India Ltd., JSW Holdings Ltd., GHCL Ltd., Great Eastern Shipping Co., Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd., and BASF India Ltd. are also scheduled to announce their quarterly financial results today.