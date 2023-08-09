Coal Imports Fall 1.82% To 68.30 MT In Apr-June: Report

Vinaya Varma, managing director and chief executive officer of Mjunction, said, “In line with expectation, there was a dip in demand for imports at the onset of monsoon, despite weakness in seaborne prices. Demand is likely to rebound once the rainy season is over and there is a pickup in industrial activity ahead of the festive season."

A B2B e-commerce platform, Mjunction is a 50:50 joint venture promoted by Steel Authority of India Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd.