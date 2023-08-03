Coal CPSEs To Scale Up Renewable Energy Capacity To 7231 MW By 2027

Coal PSUs have planned to scale up their total installed renewable energy capacity to 7,231 megawatt (MW) by 2027, an official statement said on Thursday.

About 1,600 MW of renewable capacity has already been created till March 2023, by the PSUs Coal India Ltd. (CIL), NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL), and Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).