The Steel Mills That Built The World Face Decline

The prodigious mountain of scrap generated by that boom will soon be available. Cars, ships and buildings built a decade or more ago are now being crushed and demolished, releasing their iron to be recycled in EAFs. The government’s planning body wants to lift China’s usage of steel scrap from 260 million tons in 2020 to 320 million tons in 2025, enough to displace nearly a 10th of the iron ore it imports with domestically produced metal. If junkyards can be mobilized to produce the rusted metal that arc furnaces need, that will rapidly start eating into China’s demand for new steel — along with the emissions that result from producing it.