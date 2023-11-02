Climate Tech Investments Rise To $16.6 Billion In Third Quarter

The most funded of the six sectors tracked by BNEF was energy, with a total of $7.4 billion in venture funding from August to October, followed by transport ($4.6 billion) and industry ($2.9 billion). The strongest growth in terms of investments took place in companies focused on decarbonizing heavy industry, with an increase of 84% in deal value compared to a rolling four-quarter average. The report attributed the increase largely to the fact that investors doubled down on greener steel.