Insurers' Failure on Climate Disasters Imperils Financial System

Insurers are major players in the US economy, often serving as the main line of defense against losses when disaster strikes. But the risk from climate events extends well beyond insurance companies. In a recent publication, Federal Reserve Board economist Benjamin Dennis described how risk flows from insurers to households to banks, using the example of Miami residential real-estate damage caused by hurricanes: “In the event of a hurricane in Miami, insurance companies take the first loss” but “when insurance coverage does not exist or is insufficient, losses spill over to homeowners. If homeowners default for whatever reason, losses accrue to mortgage originators or purchasers depending on their exposure.”