The Three Biggest Letters In Carbon Removal Are MRV

The private and public sector are placing increasing emphasis on MRV. The $100 million XPRIZE Carbon Removal competition, what the group says is the largest incentive prize in history, is requiring finalists to submit to an extensive measurement and verification assessment to be considered for the grand prize. The Department of Energy recently awarded $15 million to national labs focused on advancing MRV best practices and capabilities. Frontier, a major carbon removal buyers club led by Stripe with over $1 billion at its disposal, has also made robust MRV a major component in how it’s evaluating CDR companies applying for funding. "In order to sign an offtake agreement, we have to understand how you can actually measure and verify the thing that you are selling," said Nan Ransohoff, the head of Frontier and of Stripe's climate projects.