City Union Bank Reports Net Profit Of Rs 217.83 Crore in Q3
The Tamil Nadu-based lender clocked a net profit of Rs 196.11 crore in the year-ago quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, it said in a stock exchange filing.
Private-sector lender City Union Bank Ltd., on Saturday, registered a net profit of Rs 217.83 crore for the October-December quarter.
For the nine months ending Dec. 31, 2022, the net profit of the bank surged to Rs 719.43 crore from Rs 551.20 crore registered in same period of the previous year.
The total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 1,429.97 crore from Rs 1,195.24 crore registered in same period of previous year. The total income, for the nine month period ending Dec. 31, 2022, went up to Rs 4,101.60 crore from Rs 3,610.98 crore registered year ago, the bank said.
