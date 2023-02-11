City Union Bank Reports Net Profit Of Rs 217.83 Crore in Q3

Private-sector lender City Union Bank Ltd., on Saturday, registered a net profit of Rs 217.83 crore for the October-December quarter.

The Tamil Nadu-based lender clocked a net profit of Rs 196.11 crore in the year-ago quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, it said in a stock exchange filing.

For the nine months ending Dec. 31, 2022, the net profit of the bank surged to Rs 719.43 crore from Rs 551.20 crore registered in same period of the previous year.