City Union Bank Is Facing Headwinds But Hoping For Renewal

“Overall, the result has been satisfying and yes, there are few disappointments in terms of the growth,” N Kamakodi, managing director and chief executive officer of City Union Bank, told BQ Prime. The bank’s annual performance is strong and it’s hopeful about covering ground in FY24, he said.

But analysts monitoring the company aren’t quite as bullish.

Macquarie Research on June 1, for instance, reduced City Union Bank’s stock price target from Rs 175 to Rs 140, a 20% cut, and downgraded the bank’s rating from ‘buy’ to ‘neutral’.

ICICI Securities, Axis Securities, and Prabhudas Lilladher, too, lowered their target price estimates on the lender after the Q4 FY23 results.

The bank's stock has tumbled 30.3% so far this year compared to a nearly 1.9% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50. Shares of the private lender closed at Rs 123.50 apiece on Friday.

City Union Bank’s performance in the third quarter of FY23 also marred by a divergence of Rs 259 crore in the bank’s reported gross non-performing assets for FY22, following an inspection by the Reserve Bank of India. Such divergences occur when the bank’s reported bad loans are smaller than the actual size of bad loans, according to the RBI’s assessment.

The divergence was reported in December and the disclosure also led to a 9% single-day drop in the bank's stock price.