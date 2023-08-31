Citigroup Sees Focus On Motor Fuel Prices Ahead Of India Polls

The authorities have been taking active measures to cool retail prices that climbed to a 15-month high in July, mainly on rising food costs. India on Tuesday lowered prices of LPG cylinders, each containing 14.2 kilograms of the gas, by 200 rupees ($2.4), giving some relief to some 300 million consumers. India has already tightened exports of staples such as rice, wheat and onions, to bring down food prices and keep household budgets in check.