BQPrimeBusiness NewsCitigroup’s Wave Of Job Cuts Set To Start As Soon As Monday
ADVERTISEMENT

Citigroup’s Wave Of Job Cuts Set To Start As Soon As Monday

Citigroup Inc. will start a round of job cuts as soon as Monday as part of its sweeping reorganization, according to a person briefed on the matter.

18 Nov 2023, 10:39 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
A worker enters Citigroup headquarters in New York, US, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Citigroup Inc. is planning a 500-person hiring spree over the next three years for a new wealth division catering to junior employees at private equity offices, consultancies and accounting firms, betting those clients will someday join the ranks of the ultra wealthy.
A worker enters Citigroup headquarters in New York, US, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Citigroup Inc. is planning a 500-person hiring spree over the next three years for a new wealth division catering to junior employees at private equity offices, consultancies and accounting firms, betting those clients will someday join the ranks of the ultra wealthy.

(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. will start a round of job cuts as soon as Monday as part of its sweeping reorganization, according to a person briefed on the matter. 

The cuts will mark the first major wave in Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser’s overhaul aimed at simplifying the sprawling lender and getting rid of five layers of management. The company has said that cuts would begin by the end of this month and continue through the end of the first quarter. 

The bank hasn’t put a number on the overall layoffs from a revamp that will refocus the firm on five key businesses. Even before the restructuring plan began, Citigroup had racked up about $650 million in severance charges as part of cutting 7,000 positions in the first nine months of this year. 

Still, firmwide headcount has actually remained flat for the past four quarters at 240,000 employees. The bank has added technology staffers and other employees to help with its efforts to resolve a pair of consent orders the firm received from regulators. 

The Financial Times reported the potential timing of the cuts earlier Friday. A representative for the bank declined to comment. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT