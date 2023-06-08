Citigroup Dismantles FX Strategy Team, Cuts Some Analyst Jobs

A Citibank branch in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Friday, April 7, 2023. Citigroup Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on April 14.
(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. has dismantled its global team that provides commentary and analysis on foreign-exchange markets, according to people familiar with the matter.
All jobs within the so-called CitiFX global FX strategy team are affected, although some people may continue to work with Citigroup in other capacities, according to a person, who declined to be identified discussing sensitive matters.
People familiar indicated that the changes included some employees in London and New York exiting the firm.
A spokesperson for Citigroup declined to comment.
