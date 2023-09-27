Citibank Raising $5 Billion In First Bank-Level Bond Since 2019

The New York-based bank, the operating company of Citigroup Inc. which offers saving accounts, credit cards and mortgages, is selling $5 billion of fixed- and floating-rate notes in three parts, according to a person familiar with the matter. The longest portion, a $2.5 billion five-year fixed-rate tranche, will yield 1.18 percentage point over Treasuries after earlier discussions for about 1.4 percentage point, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.