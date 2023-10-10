Citi’s Mega Metals Trade Shows Global Markets Turning To Glut

While other banks and traders have also put on financing trades, the scale of Citi’s move has captured the attention of metals markets — for a comparison, its aluminum purchases are equal to more than half of the readily available metal left registered on the LME, and nearly all of the remaining zinc inventories. While the US lender has a large commodities business, it has traditionally been overshadowed by the likes of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.