AI Is The Stock Market’s ‘New Growth Thing,’ Citi’s Chronert Says

The excitement about artificial intelligence was a key pillar of the stock market’s rally this year, turning Nvidia into the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 Index as the share price tripled on the back of sales of its high-powered computer chips to companies investing in the technology. While the market’s gains stalled on concern about the scale of the run-up and further rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Stock Index is still up some 37% this year.