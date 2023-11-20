Citigroup Cuts Over 300 Senior Manager Roles In Latest Restructuring

“Today we shared with our colleagues the next layer of changes across many of our businesses and functions as we continue to align Citi’s organizational structure with our new, simplified operating model,” Citigroup said in a statement, which didn’t disclose the number of cuts involved. “As we’ve acknowledged, the actions we’re taking to reorganize the firm involve some difficult, consequential decisions, but we believe they are the right steps to align our structure with our strategy and ensure we consistently deliver excellence to our clients.”