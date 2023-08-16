BQPrimeBusiness NewsCitadel Acquires Yellow Debt Owned by Apollo, Other Lenders
ADVERTISEMENT

Citadel Acquires Yellow Debt Owned by Apollo, Other Lenders

An affiliate of Ken Griffin’s Citadel has acquired roughly $485 million in Yellow Corp. debt previously owned by Apollo Global Management Inc. and other senior lenders to the bankrupt trucking firm, according to a person familiar with the matter.

16 Aug 2023, 7:30 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Yellow Corp. trucks at a facility in Hayward, California, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. The less-than-truckload carrier, which accepts shipments that don't fill a whole trailer, has been teetering in recent weeks and told workers Monday it was shutting down, according to the labor union that represents Yellow's drivers.
Yellow Corp. trucks at a facility in Hayward, California, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. The less-than-truckload carrier, which accepts shipments that don't fill a whole trailer, has been teetering in recent weeks and told workers Monday it was shutting down, according to the labor union that represents Yellow's drivers.

(Bloomberg) -- An affiliate of Ken Griffin’s Citadel has acquired roughly $485 million in Yellow Corp. debt previously owned by Apollo Global Management Inc. and other senior lenders to the bankrupt trucking firm, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The deal comes as Yellow seeks to secure a bankruptcy loan to fund its liquidation. Apollo and other senior lenders had offered to provide the company $142.5 million in new money to fund the trucking firm’s wind-down, but Yellow was approached with less expensive options after filing Chapter 11.

Apollo and other existing Yellow lenders won’t proceed with their proposed Chapter 11 loan as a result of the Citadel deal, the person said. A Yellow lawyer said last week it is considering alternative bankruptcy loans from hedge fund MFN Partners LP, the company’s largest shareholder, and rival trucking company Estes Express Lines.

A Citadel spokesman declined to comment. Lawyers representing Citadel Credit Master Fund LLC filed court papers Tuesday in Yellow’s bankruptcy. A representative for Apollo declined to comment. 

The Financial Times first reported that Citadel acquired Yellow debt owned by Apollo and other lenders.

Yellow has said the alternative bankruptcy loans its considering are less expensive and will give the company more time to sell its valuable real estate portfolio and vast fleet of trucks and trailers. The Chapter 11 loan offered by funds managed by Apollo and other existing lenders carried 17% interest and higher fees.

The case is Yellow Corp. 23-11069, US Bankruptcy Court District of Delaware (Wilmington).

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT